Marianka10
Marianka10
6d

I’ve read this several times - one of my favorite books, along with “Childhood, Boyhood, Youth.” Also, the novella, “The Cossacks” - my first Russian Blue cat was named Marianka, after its heroine. And further, did you know that the Tolstoi family originated in Ukraine? They came from Chernihiv in the 13th century - they moved to Moscow.

Shoshana
4d

Found this on Hoopla and am listening to the audio version. His honesty greatly moves me!

