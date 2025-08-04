Cluny Journal

Cluny Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Liddell's avatar
Jack Liddell
4dEdited

Beautiful, clear piece of writing that gives me hope. I've been having similar thoughts of overwhelm, often feeling disgusted by my seeming reliance on my phone. But then I remember all the inspiration, all the meaningful art, poetry, and writing I've discovered while on my phone. I know the thesis of your essay isn't "we are the ones using the phone, so we are responsible for how we use it", but reading your essay did make me realize the possibility in that. Admittedly, it's challenging to create a relationship with one's phone that is completely healthy -- we all know that social media apps are made to be addictive -- but it is possible. Maybe the work is in a little bit of discipline, and in recognizing the value that the phone does bring to our lives. I've been feeling nostalgic about early to mid 2000's technology; I want to rediscover that spark that came with using computers and products from that era.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sisters of the Little Way's avatar
Sisters of the Little Way
5d

This is really profound and something we will reflect upon in relationship to the work we do. // Sr. Theresa Aletheia and Sr. Danielle Victoria

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Cluny Journal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture