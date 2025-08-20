Let’s not get into whose father’s face he had,
or how sunset through the spare trees
lit the oak-panelled bar so splendidly
a tin spittoon japanned with roses
became a flowerbed with dirt and bees,
match cut to a dream sequence of harps.
The sheriff is gut-shot, doomed, just strong enough
to whisper who made off across the blue plains
on two paperweights thumping a phone book
(a ring of house keys for stirrups and spurs),
towards a camp of crinkling envelopes
and not steak, but its sizzle for rain.
The undertaking takes place off-screen:
sponge and bucket, lather and straight edge.
Since no one ever sees the craft, there’s no point
pretending my razor isn’t real and sharp.
Where wind concentrates in the churchyard
I use shovels and earth for shovels and earth.
This is how it goes: one day you’re the sheriff
running wide-sleeved card cheats out of town,
golden hour elbowing the swinging doors.
Meanwhile over the ridge, a weather system
of opening credits rolls across the sky.
Your life, you learn too late, is backstory.
