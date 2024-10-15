Considering the Martyrs
Considering the Martyrs
What is it that the dear saints see as their throats
are slashed, or their bodies crushed, or their lungs
fill with flame or with water? One can only guess.
Being no saint, I nonetheless suppose that certain
salutary moments of their lives come once more
into view—the stillness of a fragrant morning,
a father’s gentle hand, a mother’s warm, unrushed
embrace, a clouded evening sky opening to reveal
its countless messages of light. Being no saint,
I nonetheless suppose that all these recollections
prove but incremental, preparatory visions leading
to one surpassing revelation of The One within Whom
their now unceasing journey will commence.
—
*From Scott’s new book, Correspondence with My Greeks, available from Slant Books here.