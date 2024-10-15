“Sunrise Stillness” by Scott Smorra | Sparks Lake, Oregon Cascades

Considering the Martyrs

What is it that the dear saints see as their throats

are slashed, or their bodies crushed, or their lungs

fill with flame or with water? One can only guess.

Being no saint, I nonetheless suppose that certain

salutary moments of their lives come once more

into view—the stillness of a fragrant morning,

a father’s gentle hand, a mother’s warm, unrushed

embrace, a clouded evening sky opening to reveal

its countless messages of light. Being no saint,

I nonetheless suppose that all these recollections

prove but incremental, preparatory visions leading

to one surpassing revelation of The One within Whom

their now unceasing journey will commence.



—

*From Scott’s new book, Correspondence with My Greeks, available from Slant Books here.

