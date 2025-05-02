Dylan at High Speed

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Because my bed was in the countryside,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the few taxi men cruising junctions

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published would not take me there

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published for the dead miles back to town

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published and the swirling, equivocal snow.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Like silver velvet, hoar frost grew

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published around the trees, frost

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the streetlights insisted be amber.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A winter Sunday, the city almost deserted,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the buses cooling in their dormer towns.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published At the zebra crossing on Botanic,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published shrunk with time, doddered the bones

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published of my old French teacher. His wife

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published led him by the hand.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Those days,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published he was hushed, classical power—

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published tailored suits the iridescent green of peacock breast,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published black turtlenecks, a pat of ginger hair.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published He lost it at the blackboard once,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published and smashed a chalky duster into the subjunctive.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A few weeks later, between the SNCF

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published (billets, carets, obsolescing francs) and

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published a year abroad in Bergerac in the eighties,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published where this girl served him coffee

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published under a parasol on the river,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published he wept at his desk

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published until the principal sent him home

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published for the first three seasons of the new millennium.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published His neighbor, my friend,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published watched him rake a single pile of leaves for hours

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published back and forth across the lawn all mid-term break,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published and his wife retired early from the prison. In his class

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published language happened to me: I saw corps

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published resemble corporal, guerre guerrilla. Suddenly

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published dawn broke purple on a youth hostel—

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published aubergine, aubergine!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Too late now to say thank you.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Courtesy Cabs

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published is more speakeasy than taxi depot.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published From the back room stocked with warm, cheap beer

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published and counterfeit spirits, Dylan came swinging his keys,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published seventeen at most.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published He took roads narrow and new to him

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published at high speed. Foxes whipped under hedges

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published into the green out-of-sight they live in, the all-night

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published fauna were lowing and hunting, corncrakes called

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the calls of their impersonators. We sang along

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published to show tunes, he offered me the

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published joint he dropped between his legs

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published and remembered a dream he’d had the night before

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published where he called his dad a cunt. What would he say

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published if he knew, I said. I don’t know, he said.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I paid him double the fare because I had it.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I couldn’t bring myself to think what I thought

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published he was supposed to do with it.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And indoors,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published my father was asleep in his chair. On the television,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published divined here and there by rumors of rain,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published herds of bearded blue wildebeest