Through long binoculars:
Pink-footed geese, gleaners,
women wobbling behind hounds
leading downstream.
I know the truffle spots, the cave
where lovers hide from rain.
I know the difference
between the smallest stretch
of smoke, and a breathy
laugh in winter.
In fog, I calculate my sight
with meters and compasses.
Off-shift, I carve icons
from felled linden trees
so that awake, I may keep watch with Christ,
and asleep, rest in his peace.
Not a single spark grows
without His knowing.
My oldest son writes, to ask if I’m afraid
of the cold night. I tell him simply:
I walk up the fire tower.
I go to bed in double socks.
I kiss the lock that secures me,
I kiss the rain in March.