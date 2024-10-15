Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Through long binoculars: Pink-footed geese, gleaners, women wobbling behind hounds leading downstream. I know the truffle spots, the cave where lovers hide from rain. I know the difference between the smallest stretch of smoke, and a breathy laugh in winter. In fog, I calculate my sight with meters and compasses. Off-shift, I carve icons from felled linden trees so that awake, I may keep watch with Christ, and asleep, rest in his peace. Not a single spark grows without His knowing. My oldest son writes, to ask if I’m afraid of the cold night. I tell him simply: I walk up the fire tower. I go to bed in double socks. I kiss the lock that secures me, I kiss the rain in March.