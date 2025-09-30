They want me to be

the dark, wild songs of childhood.

And I loved those songs, I loved

that infinite singing.

I loved to set my locked-barn heart

on fire, all the horses tossing in their halters. I loved

to hear the moon inside the moon.

Friends, I have found out

the secret. I am powerless

as the river is

in flood-time, changed

by the work of its becoming, going

where it has to go, in coldness.

My loves, my dust, my no one,

I kneel now

in the dark of the cathedral

of all the absences in my little life

and I hear it now, the work

that I was made for. I hear

it now, the god

inside the moon.

Listen. Come near to me

and listen. I promise, I swear

this is the mystery:

There are the first, wild silences of childhood

that break us

with the weight of them, the staying,

and the song we sing

to hide those wild silences,

and the final song, the greatest song

of all of them, the one that comes

so clear and lived and simple

it makes the silence stay

until it changes, and it knows

no ghosts, and opens, opens wholly,

and blooms like things with nothing left to prove.