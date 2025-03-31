Meditating in sunlight grounded.

Dreamlets of chronic pain

on a spiraling blue planet.

My left vision is yellower

than my right. I’m becoming

a good role model for myself.

Masturbating and worrying less.

Maybe I’ll paint my roof blue.

Our most powerful telescopes

might be pointing down at Earth.

I forgot to meditate for a week.

I get upset when Mom tells me

to be careful. I love that

I invited her to stay with me.

Dad massaged her back.

I saw it through the screen.

16 ounces milk = 1 ounce butter

and directed energy weapons

are pointing down at roofs.

In my memory, moonlit verdure

seems almost colorless.

I have severe insomnia.

Cheese-tasting with my cats.

Soon I will learn vitamin A

is nonessential and toxic.

Dudu died late last month.

My parents cried. I cried

with my cat on my lap,

facing moonlit verdure,

thinking of Dad crying.

I’d never seen him cry.