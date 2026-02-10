Cluny Journal

suansita k.
7d

Thanks for your honesty, Stephen. Appreciate your willingness to be upfront about your personal experience (and family history!) of gossiping. Usually I’m not into self-deprecation but I found your approach refreshingly clear-eyed. That priest’s advice sounds pretty solid and I hope it turns out to be true and helpful🙂

Laura London
7dEdited

There’s advice nick bilton was given about hit pieces that’s especially apt here: you should never write them until someone writes them about you.

Nothing will gossip nor condemnation of others like making a grievous error and losing your friends, your reputation, and your community in the process.

