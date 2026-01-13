The tourists who come

Didn’t come this year

The restaurants are empty

The motels are vacant

The water on the lake is still

In the park, a passing Accord says

What we’re all thinking:

What y’all really want

*

But all this is subject to change

The length of a day

The size of a tee

The quality of methamphetamine

The love, and not love

Made within us

*

The sound of a fist on a man’s face

Is the body’s great gift

It’s hard to believe—like fear

You watch the energy ripple

From fist to cheek

From fist to rib

From sun to earth

Body to mind

And back to body

The book of today wasn’t written

But now it is:

Two cousins, heavy and red

Swollen fruit

Oozing on the ground

*

In a world without heaven

The body forsakes the mind

So the mind jettisons the self

Church bells ring through the woods

But do they move the trees?

Do they cause the birds to cry?

Wander within yourself

And see the people kneeling

See how few answers our dreams contain

*

In college, I learned big words

Then we’d give each other

Black eyes for fun

The assigned texts asked

Are men forged in strife?

Or self-directed leisure?

But who maintains

The great ledger of our lives?

Us?

Or the seven men

Standing around a rotted picnic table

At the edge of the park?

*

You might ask how I know

The two men are cousins

And the answer is—

I just do

The tall, thin one walks around

But the younger, heavier one

Doesn’t get up

He stays down, dirty and defeated

Spitting rehearsed threats

Mirrored, catalogued

And carried over to his new form

*

But the self, so long composed

Won’t return on its own

Not that easy—

Ask the heart, ask the body

Ask the mind

Real men don’t know what they want

*

They say if men move as water moves

And the lake is still

Their energy produces a film

A face can be opened

And a face can be closed

Trapped in this thought

God’s not dead

But he is getting older

And he was never young to begin with

*

Some men finish what

Other men start

And some men love to start over

Look close enough

And the edge of the park

Has everything in it—

A tree, a rock, an old boat

Battle hymns rattle the bandshell

With no one listening

The seven men turn blue

And the air turns green

A new shadow raises

Its hands in victory