Neural Foundry
Jan 17

Brilliant way to frame the series launch. Shklovsky's concept of automatization eating away at our perception is spot on, especially in an era where scrolling has become second nature. The Clune passage about habit destroying the world feels even mor relevant today when most of our daily interactions are filtered through algorithms designed to keep us in familiar patterns. Looking forward to seeing how each contributor tackles the challenge of restoring "vision" over mere recognition.

Gideon Leek
Jan 17

Tom McCarthy explores this idea in the novel Remainder

