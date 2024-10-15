Three Poems
from Wave of Blood
ABSOLUTE ZERO
To have seen What I saw Only yesterday You would beg for God As my heart did Though it knew better Kneeling and folded in on itself Circumcised eye Mouth hymning a tonsure I saw a crimson hole In the delicate skull of a baby Going grey in the arms of her rescuer Who prayed over her to himself I would see God Not this world we made In its image I would God saw what I saw Not through me But on my behalf Not through me But as my advocate Lucre & bullion The orbs of Milton & Galilee The lenses of Spinoza & Buchner The sunsets of Borges The suns of Stevie Wonder And al-Ma-aari, Santa Lucia’s grave escape Beauty was in the eye of the beholder What I saw I did not know how to see God almighty if there is a God You must see it for me
//
BERLIN
Strange septic smells
Leaves in the corners
Evidences of a debauch
The same sun shines here
But they prefer it filtered
Thru black light
& a black dust of ground
bones smoked against the glass
//
VANITY
Something at the gall-
Bladder point. The “sea
Of blood” inside and one
Hand above the knee–
Something slipping to the edge
Of me– always held me
Or so I felt, to one
Side, just shy of the line
Where beauty began.
“Beauty” was an inheritance
From our mothers, I want
To say. It was the form into
Which they sought to trans-
Substantiate their pain. As
We see it the form it takes
Echoes how they saw a form
That could bring them relief
From the volcanic emotion
Explosive love and un-
Reciprocateable hospitality
Their givingness brought
Into a world that never ceased
To overlook them, mispronounce
Their name, raise its voice
As though talking to an idiot child
Call their desires frivolous
Having killed their families
While dreading the bottomlessness
Of their gifts. I may have a serious
Contribution to make here. But
It is hard to see. Or beauty stays
Something you can’t see (except in love).
Nobody taught me to hate
My own existence was a sin.
A spidery old woman gazes
Out from within a young body
To accuse the century.
Her terrible boyfriends and powerful
Girlfriends ricochet between father
And mother made by a body wending
Its way though the air, spinning
A home out of gossamer there.
It was a burning place. I remember
My cheeks hurting, distended
By a shoal of horns and boils,
Pancaked over in makeup I’d
Often sleep in, how I
Would never let a lover
Stroke my cheek or take
My face in their two hands
The history of love is hard
To write because it is made
Of the same intestinal pulses
That all bad things in this
World emanate from– the sparks
Of desire and mutual recognition
The giving to another the power
To render you meaningless
It’s a consent the guts give if
Your parents don’t teach you
Otherwise. Probably their
Guts flinched the same way.
Or you were born from happier
People than I was. I am older
Now and lovelier than I was then
Also tireder and the pictures
I see of me are still bad though I care less.
I do still care, but less.
My remaining vanity and what
Vanity has to do with self-regard
Anymore have been exhausted
By the horrors of the world.
Imagine caring what you look like
At a time like this. But I look around
And that’s all I see. I might as well quote
Solomon himself. The people who can see
You for who you really are always could
Even before your plastic surgery.
They knew your true beauty.
In this time we have the right to adjust
Our bodies to make ourselves resemble
What we want to see. We also still moralize
And condemn– factors of interior
Mystery. I remember people making fun
Of Michael Jackson when he died
And I was crying. I remember thinking
If only he could have seen his own beauty
If only he had known how beautiful he already
Was before we stopped his heart. Whose heart
Could stand our cruelty? The human
Heart, I remember thinking.
The human heart, I thought.
The heart can only take so much.
When people selfie
They seldom look as good
Or as bad as they do in real life.
I’ve noticed I tend to be more attracted
To people who cannot fully see
Their own beauty and are thus protected
From interfering with it.
But nowadays you have to know
What you look like and to fail to exert
Some kind of control there, it’s essentially
Crazy. OK another thing I remember
From when I was little:
Thinking you could basically be a writer
Without a body, or you could be really ugly
Or deformed and still you could do this.
As it turns out writing is insanely physical
And writers are as vain as everybody else
Only more complicated– our vanity runs deeper–
We are also morally and spiritually vain, politically
And socially. The cruel regime of Beauty
Made of several competing ideologies melted down
Into a single ore, rules all. Had nature made
Me complete I doubt I’d ever have begun to write.
I would have lived as music and trusted
The reality of my body. Years ago reading
Kafka’s diaries I was consoled to find he too
Had hated his body, just like a woman
From the Twentieth Century…
Artwork: Untitled (As We Were Aimless We Had To Take Some Kind Of Aim), Nicholas Marschner, 2023. Oil on canvas in artist's frame. Photography by Tom Carter. Posted with permission from Gallery Alice Amati London.
