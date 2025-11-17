Three Poems
from Sadly Glass, by Bunny Rogers
Blues Clues
(Under every rock I turned I found God)
Open my heart that I might love
And my mouth that I might sing of it
Open my soul that I might live
And my hands that I might give of it
Escape Me
First thing
Identify the killer—They are the key
Love them to Death,
Where you are free.
Now In the valley,
Ever Alone
Ensure you are safe from yourself.
Pull the sword out and break it
Like bread
Into a million pieces.
Hide each one in a friend
Until We hold a rose in common.
The petals return
To You, The Focal Point
And surround you,
complete.
Eventually
you remember me
Seeing you,
Perfect.
Atlas
It did not resemble my father
As nothing did
My father sparkled
Yes, like the sea
And He drank the whole thing
That my path might be dry
*These poems appear in Bunny’s new collection Sadly Glass, now out from Cycle Press.