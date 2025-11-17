Blues Clues

(Under every rock I turned I found God)

Open my heart that I might love

And my mouth that I might sing of it

Open my soul that I might live

And my hands that I might give of it

Escape Me

First thing

Identify the killer—They are the key

Love them to Death,

Where you are free.

Now In the valley,

Ever Alone

Ensure you are safe from yourself.

Pull the sword out and break it

Like bread

Into a million pieces.

Hide each one in a friend

Until We hold a rose in common.

The petals return

To You, The Focal Point

And surround you,

complete.

Eventually

you remember me

Seeing you,

Perfect.

Atlas

It did not resemble my father

As nothing did

My father sparkled

Yes, like the sea

And He drank the whole thing

That my path might be dry



*These poems appear in Bunny’s new collection Sadly Glass, now out from Cycle Press.