



WRONG PSALM

A fawn stilled

in the red-leafed road, lit

magnificent by beams in the

hour leading dawn—Lord,

I’m in the wrong again.







I KNOW THAT LOOK

Nostrils big with want to know,

eyes pink with greed for image

—something unambiguously bright,

that you might finally lose your life and find it.



I wore it to the fridge, hungry for some fruit.



Then, peeling, I beheld

the architecture of the orange,

fragrant oil stored in the part I once discarded.







SOMETHING

As I walk under a dome of almost snow, among the firs and shakes of pending deer, I see nothing resembling a book.






