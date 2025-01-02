Three Poems
WRONG PSALM
A fawn stilled
in the red-leafed road, lit
magnificent by beams in the
hour leading dawn—Lord,
I’m in the wrong again.
I KNOW THAT LOOK
Nostrils big with want to know,
eyes pink with greed for image
—something unambiguously bright,
that you might finally lose your life and find it.
I wore it to the fridge, hungry for some fruit.
Then, peeling, I beheld
the architecture of the orange,
fragrant oil stored in the part I once discarded.
SOMETHING
As I walk under a dome of almost snow, among the firs and shakes of pending deer, I see nothing resembling a book.