



WHITES VALLEY



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Some hillroll holds procliving Walls of puffy slats of barn A crank will unroll blue glass On your side of the truck The moon stares small not Large by all your means the Moon sees weakly now The same sun cashed In bars on Mama’s neck So long in reach to smooth The apples in your calves And calves slow heavy on The plaingrass rolled up hills Holding nails of barns and Tales of family lives and clocks And every passing away hound Each pink birthday party Dress and all the halves of Oranges pressed for juice I will poor and pour for you