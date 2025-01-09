EVERYONE A PARSIFAL

You have just entered the room;

Our eye contact is a moment old

But my face retains the expression

It held long before you appeared;

There’s a flicker of actual time—

Persuasion in a void of reason

Or reality without consequences;

There’s an art to doing nothing

As something for something—

A revelation of ordinary love

In majestic images that cure me

Of art for art’s sake—a oneness

Of abstract form and feeling—

A spy forever in enemy territory.







HYPERION

Reverence for a lit match

Plays portal to the volcano—

The funeral pyre pulls us in,

Destruction in renewal charts

A course to force the door

Of a furnace open and enter

Into the mystery of its fire—

Burnt head a globe of pure

Intelligence freely wasted,

The body wears a burning

Gown with dazzling folds—

In the heart of fire, death

Is no longer death consumed

By fire saying farewell to fire.







—

Artwork: Brian DeGraw, "Drifter ( unquantized )," oil, tempera, flashe on unprimed canvas, 76 x 84 in., 2023. Photograph by Steven Probert.