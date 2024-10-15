Tao Lin, Mandala 70 , 2024



Wild Animals

Recede from internet

into plants and cats

and notebooks and writing.

Grow catnip in random

and habituated patterns.

Confused and upset, I’m

not Zen. Put good memories

in my notes. “Billionaires

are getting richer during the

global pandemic” is a haiku.

I’m crying. Myna birds are

making loud complex noises

in an o’hia tree. I’m fasting

from the global internet

in somewhat random patterns.

Remember when we looked

at guinea pigs and fish

and car colors? I got chills

on the second viewing

of the color-changing water,

when I was no longer upset.

I told you about the Nazi printing

of British money—forty percent

was fake by the end of the war,

a probably ongoing crime,

which you said explained

inflation. Grief is a sudden

and gradual rearranging

of reality through one’s views

on death. Change is time.

Wild animals are amazing.

They know how to live.



//





May 2023

At the health food store, Dad bought ice cream,

bean sprouts, and BBQ chips. I refreshed him

on the negatives of statins, showing him

the mevalonate pathway on a piece of paper.

In the car, I informed him about the forthcoming

fake alien invasion. At home, I encouraged him

to play with a bouncy ball. I felt good not discussing

his massive debt. He smoked a little tobacco

and seemed happy, manic, transplanting luffa,

picking cherry guavas. I liked having him around.

Despite his intractable-seeming financial situation,

he appeared cheerful, unworried, serene.

I gave him Bankrupting Physics and he read

30-something pages, to my pleased surprise.

He told me about his recent scientific papers

regarding the use of lasers in shaping polymers.

He liked when I criticized Michio Kaku and other

theoretical physicists. In the car to the airport,

he praised Mom, calling her smart. At home,

I cleaned mold from my blender, noticed rust

in there too, and moved my work area outside.