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Michael Rectenwald's avatar
Michael Rectenwald
Apr 29

My social class had piano ownership as feature but without lessons.

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John Burrell's avatar
John Burrell
Apr 29

This is excellent! I am judging the Connecticut History Day Tournament this weekend. Only a few students will be moving on to nationals, but the benefit of the tournament is widespread. I get to help all students improve their historical reasoning. I get to affirm the work all students did, even as certain projects naturally stand out. Of course, we need more mentors, but the fact that some kids get better mentorship does not invalidate the process.

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