Cluny Journal

Josh Boardman
4d

The first AI take that resonates. So much more complicated than simple condemnation, artists (and particularly writers) find themselves morally repulsed by the technology because they fear it can do their own job better than they can -- or at least, that lazy capitalists will think that. The answer to this fear is obvious to me. Just create different, better, more radical art. Instead of feeling afraid, act more decisively.

Loved Magic Farm and felt really satisfied reading this meditation a few years after the fact :)

Axle Beckett
4d

I can provide all the images you require if you want to see what degraded environments look like. I study wreckage and destruction, looking for beauty in all the expected places. War is my favorite hunting grounds. I collect photos of ruins of Ukraine, and have accumulated nearly a hundred drone pics of Russian fighters after their demise. Here is a sample: https://thildebrandt.crevado.com/my-work

