Margaret Root
5d

The red pill we have to wake up with now is the fact that human hierarchical power structures are always based in social conditioning that’s been steeped in centuries of fear.  Probably bc humans evolved as animals who were often prey (only later learning to become predatory), we all have this hard-wired negativity bias. As colonialism & now capitalism overtook all our social networks, we have really fallen under this spell of scarcity consciousness. Virtuous humility as humans (descended from our God-Source) was never meant to be mistaken for scarcity consciousness.  But our acceptance of this false construct now is a necessity for the maintenance of privilege enjoyed by the few over the many.  All oligarchs, monarchs, the worldly powerful, and their minions of various stripes hold this premise dear:  “there is not enough to share; generosity must be measured against my safety, now and forever.”  But of course fear dictates that there can never be safety.  We call it prudence often, when plainly, it is just fear.  And then… it becomes exploitation.

When any of us seeks to exploit others by sensing and playing upon their vulnerabilities, we are engaging in evil.  It may be rooted in the “human negativity bias”, but we nevertheless are accountable.  We have and will continue to answer to karmic law.  Not until our consciousness has us reframing day to day experience with the question of proceeding in high service (to the Good, the True, the Beautiful) or being on auto-pilot can we be confident that we’ve ingested the only “red pill” that can help us.  In other words, when we serve the greater Good, the greater Good serves us.  It’s a participatory universe and our Consciousness makes all the difference.  As Einstein said, the most important decision you ever make is whether you live in a friendly universe or a hostile universe.  Shifting out of fear-based thinking is an every day, all-day practice; it’s a upward leap in Awareness that requires faith, patience, curiosity, tolerance and clarity of mind.   But each step on the path toward this inner Peace is, by itself, worth it.  As Thich Nat Hanh said, peace is not just the destination, it is every step.

