Cluny Journal

Cluny Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William C. Green's avatar
William C. Green
4d

Thanks for this post. You trace how aphorism differs from feed fragments, and how profiles, metadatafication, and cant shape judgment. The Baudrillard frame carries through museums, timelines, and labels. The Hogarth, Burrell, Mad Men, and Canterbury cases show how explanation yields to signaling, and how immediacy displaces encounter, ambiguity, and history. You pull together a lot that speaks to this moment.

Reply
Share
Michael Smith's avatar
Michael Smith
3d

Perhaps the short-form truth is more like a proverb than an aphorism - proverbs often come in matched pairs of opposing judgements. On the other hand, proverb pairs are quite self-sufficient whereas the sorting of opinion into opposing platforms of omnicause tribal affiliation is a powerful process, able to bypass logical filtering (items on the manifesto can be mutually incompatible) and to reconfigure with a holistic speed Quine would have appreciated (Trumpian whims can flip the attitudes of both sides).

P.S. I like the way that 'empathy' is now defined as a self-identified quality expressed by the person empathized with

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cluny Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture