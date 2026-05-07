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Heidi's avatar
Heidi
3d

Great read Nathan. I think of Little Henry often and Pepere rocking him to sleep often.

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OneLinePerDay (2025)'s avatar
OneLinePerDay (2025)
3d

Enjoyed this, as someone who recognised the Sparklehorse reference immediately. TY!

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