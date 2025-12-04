Cluny Journal

Cluny Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nickolas Lewis's avatar
Nickolas Lewis
5d

I have never read, Hegel. So, I don't want to make the mistake that I understand implicitly what his philosophy is. That being said, it seems like if I were to read him now. I might have a better understanding, or a better reference point for what he could be alluding to. Thanks for making this, I read this yesterday, but didn't end up commenting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Whisenant's avatar
Peter Whisenant
6d

Great essay, bro. It’s all crystal clear, except for a single sentence, the first one of the seventh paragraph (dude, I counted, there’s, like, a thousand paragraphs). I can’t tell if you were depressed for “no reason,” or if you read H a second time for “no reason.” It’s easy to see why you’re called the Wizard of Ipswich.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Cluny Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture