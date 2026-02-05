What does your house smell like?

Wood

Earth

Malt

Linden

Trunk of a live oak

Disemboweled black and thick

Contents spilling

Not exactly unpleasant

List only types of clothing

That are carriers for scent

Pillowslip impregnated with sweat

Grotesque conditions inside of a shoe

Sometimes a smoky smell from outside

Smell of old leather

Famous smell of rotting garbage

Savory smells

Animal smells

Please bury your face in

This is too strong to be truly shameful

“Nor is it beside the point to remember that

Births as well as deaths are announced

By stunning, singular smells” (Saenz)

Your spit interfering with your hair

What kind of an event is that

Or is it hair that entraps

Receptacle of a human life’s

Intake of cigarettes

Another thing about smell is it can feel like

Being enveloped in someone else’s world

I find that very appealing

When you enter on a cold day and you

Fabric sucks to your body

Wraps around and picks up some of the seasoning

I mean what you leave on your

Bicycle seat is only a shadow

Chrome

Smell of wetted fur

Felt drenched to the core

A syrupy smell

And a vulgar scent



This poem is part of our ongoing series, Strange Visions.