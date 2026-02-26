Mom said Nini was my mom in a past life

and I got confused—listen to music afk with eyes

closed—most glass blocks UV light—the older

I get, the more I like clouds. Flashes of light

when startled by sound. My brother makes

a mysterious “tze” sound. We can’t read

literature from the Golden and Silver Ages

because languages morph like clouds and water

placed in moonlight becomes Moon water. My cats

look East Asian—a blue outer space—without time,

nothing moves. The avocado trees looked like eyes

in 2019, slowly crying happy tears of green fruit—

I’m covered in everything—a large enough number

becomes a cloud. Metaphor of broken screen

not being transmittable via screenshot. Watery

eyes don’t close—they’re covered—studies show

people experience aesthetic chills—peak emotional

moments often associated with perceived sadness.











This poem is part of Strange Visions, our ongoing series on defamiliarization.

