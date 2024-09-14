The hand of the Lord was on me, and he brought me out by the Spirit of the Lord and set me in the middle of a valley; it was full of bones. He led me back and forth among them, and I saw a great many bones on the floor of the valley, bones that were very dry. He asked me, “Son of man, can these bones live?”

Cluny Journal (est. 2024) is a multidisciplinary journal. We publish essays, trialogues, fiction and poetry. Edited by Jordan Castro, Luke Burgis, and Nicolette Polek.

The journal is published and supported by Cluny, a multidisciplinary organization whose mission is to invest in the human person through education, publications, events, and community-building.

Ex umbris et in profundum.