Encounters
Literary Arts
Trialogues
Essays
Fire Watchers
A new poem by Nicolette Polek.
Oct 15
Nicolette Polek
39
Fire Watchers
My Year of Tech and Relaxation
An essay about one woman's attempt to promote her anti-tech message, only to get sucked deeper into a world of tech hell...
Oct 15
August Lamm
229
My Year of Tech and Relaxation
27
The Sight of Undeath
An essay about Time, art, and fatherhood, in the aftermath of telling a fortuitous lie...
Oct 15
Michael Clune
22
The Sight of Undeath
Two Masters
An essay about being a child preacher from ages 9-15.
Oct 15
Aaron Gwyn
21
Two Masters
Trialogue #1 — The Limits of Rationality
Robin Hanson, James Cham and Zohar Atkins discuss the limits and possibilities of reason, and the implications of AI.
Oct 15
Robin Hanson
James Cham
Zohar Atkins
Luke Burgis
18
Trialogue #1 — The Limits of Rationality
Falling Upwards
An essay about the early history of ballooning and Richard Holmes' book "Falling Upwards."
Oct 15
Scott McClanahan
7
Falling Upwards
Three Poems
from Wave of Blood (2024).
Oct 15
Ariana Reines
14
Three Poems
Two Poems
"Wild Animals" and "May 2023" by Tao Lin.
Oct 15
Tao Lin
41
Two Poems
The Surface of Things
A new story by Stephen Mortland.
Oct 15
Stephen Mortland
14
The Surface of Things
Considering the Martyrs
Poem from Scott Cairns' new poetry collection, Correspondence with My Greeks (Slant Books, 2024).
Oct 15
Scott Cairns
14
Considering the Martyrs
Darwin, Girard, and the Problem of Theodicy
An essay about the problem of evil and the work of Charles Darwin and Rene Girard.
Oct 15
Elias Carr
20
Darwin, Girard, and the Problem of Theodicy
