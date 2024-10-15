Cluny Journal

Home
Encounters
Literary Arts
Trialogues
Essays
Archive
About
Fire Watchers
A new poem by Nicolette Polek.
  
Nicolette Polek
My Year of Tech and Relaxation
An essay about one woman's attempt to promote her anti-tech message, only to get sucked deeper into a world of tech hell...
  
August Lamm
27
The Sight of Undeath
An essay about Time, art, and fatherhood, in the aftermath of telling a fortuitous lie...
  
Michael Clune
Two Masters
An essay about being a child preacher from ages 9-15.
  
Aaron Gwyn
4
Trialogue #1 — The Limits of Rationality
Robin Hanson, James Cham and Zohar Atkins discuss the limits and possibilities of reason, and the implications of AI.
  
Robin Hanson
James Cham
Zohar Atkins
, and 
Luke Burgis
5
Falling Upwards
An essay about the early history of ballooning and Richard Holmes' book "Falling Upwards."
  
Scott McClanahan
Three Poems
from Wave of Blood (2024).
  
Ariana Reines
Two Poems
"Wild Animals" and "May 2023" by Tao Lin.
  
Tao Lin
The Surface of Things
A new story by Stephen Mortland.
  
Stephen Mortland
Considering the Martyrs
Poem from Scott Cairns' new poetry collection, Correspondence with My Greeks (Slant Books, 2024).
  
Scott Cairns
Darwin, Girard, and the Problem of Theodicy
An essay about the problem of evil and the work of Charles Darwin and Rene Girard.
  
Elias Carr
6
© 2024 Cluny Journal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture