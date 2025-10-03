Cluny Journal

Axle Beckett
Everything is political, including the structures and formulas that define literature. Hildebrandt is a secret artist and a former combat veteran. He has a useless art degree and lives in the midwest after traveling the world in a crusade to justify his existence. Tim has been published in The many journals and writes terrible stories according to nearly two hundred rejection letters.

Beauty is the meaning of life. Appreciation for the beauty of nature is the duty and reward for life. The knowledge that life is the transition from birth to death within a conscious human, and the glorious world that makes up the environment within which to live this life is the meaning of life. Death is only the end of life, not the beginning or the whole of life. It is a profound sadness that so many do not see the beauty that is life. As the whole of the Universe as a gift to mankind.

